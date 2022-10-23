TrueUSD 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $27.85 Million (TUSD)

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. Over the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One TrueUSD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005210 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueUSD has a total market cap of $884.79 million and $27.85 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002909 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000321 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000336 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,353.64 or 0.27909389 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000555 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010900 BTC.
About TrueUSD
TrueUSD launched on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 885,590,593 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio. TrueUSD’s official website is tusd.io. The official message board for TrueUSD is trueusd.medium.com.
TrueUSD Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
