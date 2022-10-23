Frontier (FRONT) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $10.96 Million

Frontier (FRONT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. Over the last week, Frontier has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. One Frontier token can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00001205 BTC on exchanges. Frontier has a total market capitalization of $23.11 million and $10.96 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,353.64 or 0.27909389 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010900 BTC.

Frontier Token Profile

Frontier’s genesis date was September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Frontier is blog.frontierwallet.com. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz.

Frontier Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum.”

