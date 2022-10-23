eCash Price Down 2.2% Over Last 7 Days (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. eCash has a total market capitalization of $699.62 million and $15.40 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, eCash has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One eCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,176.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.76 or 0.00567126 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.96 or 0.00244886 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00055390 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000758 BTC.
- Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
eCash Coin Profile
XEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 18,899,704,673,313 coins and its circulating supply is 19,205,423,423,303 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. eCash’s official website is e.cash.
eCash Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.