Radio Caca 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.74 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 23rd. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $82.18 million and approximately $2.74 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $272.35 or 0.01419787 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005785 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000235 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00021041 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00044870 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000577 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.22 or 0.01627670 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001585 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 329,566,771,074 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @radiocacanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.radiocaca.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RACAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.