Velas Price Tops $0.0390 (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 23rd. One Velas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0390 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular exchanges. Velas has a market cap of $92.20 million and approximately $881,972.00 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Velas has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00082314 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00060488 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000547 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00015126 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00025509 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000308 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00007473 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,366,480,933 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Velas is velas.com. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

