Nano (XNO) Price Down 6.3% Over Last 7 Days

Nano (XNO) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. Nano has a market cap of $93.99 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nano has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00003678 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,176.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00021558 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.24 or 0.00272413 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00120164 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $143.83 or 0.00750037 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.76 or 0.00567126 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005194 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.96 or 0.00244886 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

