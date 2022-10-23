Seele-N Self Reported Market Cap Tops $128.09 Million (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. Over the last week, Seele-N has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $128.09 million and $1.74 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seele-N token can currently be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,176.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007103 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003504 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006742 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00022165 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00056816 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00045862 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00022758 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005189 BTC.

Seele-N Profile

Seele-N is a token. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00543992 USD and is up 5.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $1,685,550.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

