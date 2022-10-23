Achain One Day Trading Volume Tops $86,222.00 (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 23rd. One Achain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Achain has a market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $86,222.00 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Achain alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00012226 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00019495 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00007011 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005622 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004789 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ACTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.