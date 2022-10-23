Vertcoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $92,765.00 (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $11.52 million and approximately $92,765.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000920 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19,176.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00021558 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.24 or 0.00272413 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00120164 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.83 or 0.00750037 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.76 or 0.00567126 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005194 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.96 or 0.00244886 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,292,272 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VTCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.