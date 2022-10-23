Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,955 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,610 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 247.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 307.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 77.6% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter worth about $99,000. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Aerojet Rocketdyne Price Performance

Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $44.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.49. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.47 and a 1 year high of $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aerojet Rocketdyne ( NYSE:AJRD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $528.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.53 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 26.51%. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Eileen P. Drake sold 39,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $1,651,977.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,902,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

(Get Rating)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.