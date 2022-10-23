Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,625 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Hillenbrand worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,518,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,239,000 after purchasing an additional 90,345 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 13.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,223,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,215,000 after purchasing an additional 271,154 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 5.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,346,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,497,000 after purchasing an additional 63,938 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 15.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 951,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,991,000 after purchasing an additional 125,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 7.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 374,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,557,000 after purchasing an additional 25,462 shares during the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Megan A. Walke sold 641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $30,691.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,274.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hillenbrand Stock Up 4.2 %

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Hillenbrand stock opened at $40.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.16 and a 1 year high of $54.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.36.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The company had revenue of $720.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hillenbrand Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.74%.

About Hillenbrand

(Get Rating)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.