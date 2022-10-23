Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 4,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the first quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the first quarter worth $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1,792.9% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 92.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Boston Properties

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total value of $2,021,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $72.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.80 and a 1-year high of $133.11.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 22.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on BXP shares. TheStreet lowered Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Scotiabank raised Boston Properties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Boston Properties from $112.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Boston Properties from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Boston Properties from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.18.

Boston Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

