SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.37 Million Holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,396 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.08% of B&G Foods worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in B&G Foods by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Burney Co. increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 311,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,393,000 after acquiring an additional 11,754 shares during the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $363,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 34,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 7,689 shares during the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on B&G Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on B&G Foods to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on B&G Foods from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on B&G Foods from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

B&G Foods Price Performance

NYSE BGS opened at $14.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.59. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.41.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.20). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

B&G Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 322.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other B&G Foods news, Director Alfred Poe sold 13,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $286,657.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,584.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

