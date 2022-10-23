CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,858 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in CubeSmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CUBE has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.83.

CubeSmart Stock Performance

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

NYSE:CUBE opened at $38.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.70. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $36.82 and a 52 week high of $57.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.75%.

About CubeSmart

(Get Rating)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.