SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 66.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,844 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $40.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $38.39 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.30. The stock has a market cap of $60.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.11.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

