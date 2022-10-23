SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,084 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 70,239 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 9.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,917,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $357,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,230 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 51.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,221,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,545 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 15.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,634,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $115,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,840 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 102.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,980,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 9,819.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 766,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after buying an additional 758,725 shares during the period. 52.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Antero Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Antero Midstream from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $10.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $11.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average is $10.09.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The company had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.28 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 36.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.44%.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

