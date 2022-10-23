SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 2,415 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,372 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,363,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,128,000 after buying an additional 538,493 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,633,000 after buying an additional 501,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 991,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,815,000 after buying an additional 276,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $360.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $340.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $249.78 and a 52-week high of $362.75. The company has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.81.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.81, for a total transaction of $10,464,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,001,313.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Molina Healthcare news, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 27,276 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.56, for a total transaction of $9,180,010.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,077,575.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 30,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.81, for a total transaction of $10,464,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,001,313.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 252,456 shares of company stock valued at $85,368,311. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare to $371.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $311.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.20.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

