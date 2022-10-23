SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.41 Million Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 405.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,805 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,016,505,000 after purchasing an additional 570,039 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,109,422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $393,159,000 after purchasing an additional 375,207 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,834,363 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $265,857,000 after purchasing an additional 32,953 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,494,390 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $252,641,000 after buying an additional 184,060 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,971,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $232,302,000 after buying an additional 729,562 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWA has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “maintains” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.89.

BWA stock opened at $34.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.39. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.14 and a 1-year high of $50.09.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 25.28%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

