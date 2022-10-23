SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,249 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,270 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 347 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 25,460 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $12,096,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
JAZZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.83.
Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.1 %
Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $135.01 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $117.64 and a 1 year high of $169.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of -158.83, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.95.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.63 by ($0.01). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $932.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.23 million. Analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.