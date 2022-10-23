SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,249 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,270 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 347 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 25,460 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $12,096,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.1 %

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,301 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.31, for a total transaction of $1,126,617.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,311 shares in the company, valued at $54,673,730.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 531 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $82,305.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,895. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,301 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.31, for a total transaction of $1,126,617.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,311 shares in the company, valued at $54,673,730.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 70,925 shares of company stock worth $10,101,978 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $135.01 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $117.64 and a 1 year high of $169.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of -158.83, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.95.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.63 by ($0.01). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $932.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.23 million. Analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Further Reading

