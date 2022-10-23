SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 31,269 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,916 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 31,269 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 688.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 0.5 %

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $223.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $244.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.35. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $280.62. The stock has a market cap of $63.77 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.61.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.17. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $235.00 to $227.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,656,424.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,656,424.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,331 shares in the company, valued at $882,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,160 shares of company stock worth $5,036,751. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

