SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 16,631 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,631 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Krystal Biotech worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KRYS. Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 12.0% in the second quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 105,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after acquiring an additional 58,788 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Krystal Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $970,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. 81.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Krystal Biotech Price Performance

Krystal Biotech stock opened at $69.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.18 and a 200-day moving average of $67.21. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a one year low of $38.86 and a one year high of $102.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

About Krystal Biotech

(Get Rating)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.