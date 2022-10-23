SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.3% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 28.8% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at SolarEdge Technologies

In related news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,219 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.46, for a total value of $986,494.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,218.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.68, for a total transaction of $406,519.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 182,309 shares in the company, valued at $54,816,670.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.46, for a total value of $986,494.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,218.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,571 shares of company stock valued at $10,183,247. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

SEDG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $385.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $348.00 to $389.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $385.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $419.00 to $379.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.48.

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $202.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $265.00 and a 200-day moving average of $275.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.73. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.15 and a 52 week high of $389.71.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.53). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $727.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

