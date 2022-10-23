SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMG. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter worth $804,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 362,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 6.8% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE AMG opened at $119.13 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.12 and a 12-month high of $191.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.27.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.03. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $604.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $163.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.50.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.