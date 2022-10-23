Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Matson were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MATX. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Matson by 535.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 471,235 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $56,827,000 after acquiring an additional 397,078 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matson by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,655,858 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $802,830,000 after buying an additional 204,399 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matson by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $561,594,000 after buying an additional 153,723 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matson by 109.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 285,393 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,424,000 after buying an additional 149,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Matson by 6.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,104,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $253,890,000 after buying an additional 122,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Matson Stock Performance

Matson stock opened at $69.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.48 and a 200-day moving average of $79.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29. Matson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.35 and a 1-year high of $125.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $9.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Matson had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 79.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 30.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Matson in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Matson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Matson from $93.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Matson news, SVP Grace M. Cerocke sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total value of $34,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,313 shares in the company, valued at $719,538.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Grace M. Cerocke sold 500 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total transaction of $34,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,313 shares in the company, valued at $719,538.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $350,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,979.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,877 shares of company stock worth $2,031,373 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Featured Articles

