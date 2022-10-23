Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Acquires 10,000 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.7% of Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 6,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 6,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.90.

NYSE JPM opened at $122.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 33.78%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

