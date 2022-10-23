Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 346 Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.07% of CVR Energy worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 8.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 168,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 13,073 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the first quarter worth $36,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 91.6% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 64,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 30,774 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the first quarter worth $868,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the first quarter worth $208,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded CVR Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded CVR Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVR Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

CVR Energy Trading Up 6.0 %

NYSE CVI opened at $40.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.18. CVR Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $43.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.42.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.35. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVR Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is an increase from CVR Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 29.32%. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.08%.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Featured Articles

