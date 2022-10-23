Congress Asset Management Co. MA Increases Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 101,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,859,000 after purchasing an additional 27,746 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,924 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.07.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Graham Luce sold 3,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $245,168.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,186 shares in the company, valued at $2,102,957.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 2,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $207,374.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,917,449.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 3,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $245,168.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,957.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,403 shares of company stock worth $1,472,636 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BJ opened at $71.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.43. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.45 and a twelve month high of $79.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.69.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 71.47%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

