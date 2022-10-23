Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $2.34 Million Stake in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,337 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in AtriCure by 17.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,865,409 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $188,171,000 after acquiring an additional 427,792 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in AtriCure by 35.8% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,364,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,627,000 after acquiring an additional 359,823 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in AtriCure in the second quarter valued at $9,059,000. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in AtriCure by 20.1% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 598,605 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,310,000 after acquiring an additional 100,049 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in AtriCure by 34.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 298,548 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $19,606,000 after acquiring an additional 76,765 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Insider Activity at AtriCure

In related news, insider Vinayak Doraiswamy sold 4,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $229,168.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,406 shares in the company, valued at $892,481.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AtriCure Price Performance

Shares of ATRC stock opened at $36.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.65 and its 200-day moving average is $45.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 1.24. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $89.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.66.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $84.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.55 million. AtriCure had a net margin of 17.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on AtriCure from $90.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on AtriCure from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on AtriCure from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on AtriCure from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.29.

AtriCure Profile

(Get Rating)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.