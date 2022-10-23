Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Shares Bought by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.07% of Cactus worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Cactus by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,134,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,693,000 after acquiring an additional 80,700 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,758,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,778,000 after buying an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cactus in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,596,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 866.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 414,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,686,000 after buying an additional 139,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Cactus stock opened at $49.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 5.23. Cactus, Inc. has a one year low of $34.70 and a one year high of $64.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.88.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $170.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.11 million. Cactus had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 12.05%. Cactus’s quarterly revenue was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WHD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cactus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays cut shares of Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

