Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 592 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAVE. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 107,900.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 54.8% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Up 3.4 %
BATS PAVE opened at $24.62 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.24.
