Congress Asset Management Co. MA Boosts Stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,005 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 4,135.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 170.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. 69.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $52.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.43 and a 1 year high of $60.69.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $235.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.18 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 53.23%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

