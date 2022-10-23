Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 2,340 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Valvoline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,059,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,006,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,031,000 after buying an additional 73,534 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 111,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on VVV shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Valvoline from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $194,415.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VVV opened at $27.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.55. Valvoline Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.33.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Valvoline had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 202.75%. The business had revenue of $957.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

