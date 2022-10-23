Congress Asset Management Co. MA Grows Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,596 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the second quarter valued at $54,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PTC. Oppenheimer began coverage on PTC in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on PTC from $156.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on PTC in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PTC in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on PTC from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.33.

Shares of PTC opened at $112.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.14 and its 200 day moving average is $110.83. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.55 and a 12-month high of $136.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $462.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.65 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.68, for a total transaction of $997,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,012,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,325,335.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.52, for a total transaction of $612,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 799,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,956,210.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.68, for a total value of $997,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,012,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,325,335.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 272,100 shares of company stock valued at $32,925,130. 10.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

