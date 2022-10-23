Congress Asset Management Co. MA Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 53,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 5,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

EFA opened at $57.99 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.14.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

