Congress Asset Management Co. MA Raises Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Bruker were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bruker by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,253,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $723,588,000 after purchasing an additional 487,688 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bruker by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $716,042,000 after purchasing an additional 291,386 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Bruker by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,545,082 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $292,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,974 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Bruker by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,011,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $193,626,000 after purchasing an additional 77,881 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Bruker by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,392,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,516,000 after purchasing an additional 270,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Bruker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on BRKR. TheStreet cut Bruker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bruker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Bruker in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Bruker Price Performance

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $57.92 on Friday. Bruker Co. has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $87.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.99.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Bruker had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $588.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

Bruker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.