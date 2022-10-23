Congress Asset Management Co. MA Increases Stock Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,532 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 3,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. 88.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CYBR. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.90.

CYBR opened at $150.12 on Friday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $100.35 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $142.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.45 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 22.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. CyberArk Software’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

