Congress Asset Management Co. MA Increases Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 17.7% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 15.2% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 1,345.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $243.02 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.44 and a 12 month high of $422.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.49.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $172.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.41 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.47% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

MKTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $289.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.80.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

