Congress Asset Management Co. MA Increases Stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,267 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $645,770,000 after purchasing an additional 680,850 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,500,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,531,000 after purchasing an additional 141,697 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 31.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 756,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,655,000 after purchasing an additional 182,125 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 638,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,828,000 after purchasing an additional 16,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 92.2% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 409,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,536,000 after purchasing an additional 196,622 shares in the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $167.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.00.

CW stock opened at $164.63 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $123.84 and a 52 week high of $165.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.24.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $609.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.85 million. Analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.66%.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

