Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 2,218 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,218 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 50.8% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 35.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Federated Hermes news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $240,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,354,792.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 22,571 shares of company stock valued at $761,351 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Federated Hermes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FHI opened at $31.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.80. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $39.82.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $366.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.24 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 18.93%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Federated Hermes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Federated Hermes from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Federated Hermes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Federated Hermes in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.90.

Federated Hermes Profile

(Get Rating)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.