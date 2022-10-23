Congress Asset Management Co. MA Trims Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,234 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,843 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,480 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 26,903 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 7,270 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $67.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.42 and a 200-day moving average of $62.02. The company has a market capitalization of $78.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.17. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $77.35.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.14%.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at $17,917,068.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at $17,917,068.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.94.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

