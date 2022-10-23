Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 2,210 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,693 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in ANSYS by 89.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS in the second quarter worth $49,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in ANSYS by 327.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in ANSYS by 354.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in ANSYS by 43.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total value of $101,845.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,206,953.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANSYS Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ANSS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Oppenheimer restated an “initiates” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of ANSYS to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.83.

ANSYS stock opened at $214.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $239.69 and a 200-day moving average of $253.87. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.31. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.23 and a 1-year high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $475.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.