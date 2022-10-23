Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Purchased by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 15.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 47.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 9.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have commented on HELE. Raymond James began coverage on Helen of Troy in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Helen of Troy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. CL King decreased their target price on Helen of Troy from $282.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.67.

NASDAQ HELE opened at $89.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.23. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1-year low of $85.32 and a 1-year high of $256.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.06. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $521.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

