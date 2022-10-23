Congress Asset Management Co. MA Cuts Stock Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 616.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 1,905.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 44,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 42,411 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 70.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,966,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,828 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the first quarter worth about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $50.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.21. Webster Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.09.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $664.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.62 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 112.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WBS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wedbush lowered shares of Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Webster Financial to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.86.

In other news, COO Luis Massiani sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $371,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,910 shares in the company, valued at $7,099,611.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

