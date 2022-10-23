Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $1.59 Million Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 27.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,944,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239,151 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 180.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,254,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,087,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,149 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in American Tower by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,253,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,339,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,683 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,982,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,068,764,000 after purchasing an additional 824,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in American Tower by 1,896.4% in the second quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 821,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,073,000 after purchasing an additional 780,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT stock opened at $187.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $235.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.75. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $294.40.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.50.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.