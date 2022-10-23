Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 27,981 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,981 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRVL. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $198,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,096,822.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $198,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,096,822.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,281,387.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,000 shares of company stock worth $1,688,720. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 3.9 %

MRVL opened at $39.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.45. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -92.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRVL. BNP Paribas began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.89.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.