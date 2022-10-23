Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 81.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,021 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 26,503 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Baidu were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Baidu by 9.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 96,357 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,748,000 after buying an additional 8,323 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Baidu by 155.0% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 17,071 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Baidu by 10.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 469,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,050,000 after purchasing an additional 45,334 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Baidu by 3.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 3.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 279,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,011,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on Baidu from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Baidu from $235.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Macquarie started coverage on Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.07.

BIDU stock opened at $91.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.73. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.21 and a 52 week high of $182.51.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

