Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 2,675 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,283 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Masco were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 3.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,917,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,117,802,000 after purchasing an additional 688,373 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,870,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,445,000 after buying an additional 751,825 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 17.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,812,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,433,000 after acquiring an additional 573,854 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Masco by 6.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,392,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,035,000 after acquiring an additional 146,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Masco by 7.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,241,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,316,000 after acquiring an additional 157,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Masco Price Performance

Shares of MAS opened at $46.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $44.49 and a 1 year high of $71.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.00.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 686.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. Masco’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 31.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $487,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,578,013.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Masco from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Masco from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.14.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

