Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,391,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,497,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,801 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Simon Property Group by 10.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,491,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,090,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158,735 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,256,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,928,757,000 after acquiring an additional 115,937 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,908,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $645,845,000 after purchasing an additional 18,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPG opened at $101.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.46. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $1.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.20%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.93.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

