Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $853,000 Stake in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating) by 90.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF during the 1st quarter worth $205,000.

iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI World ETF stock opened at $104.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.15. iShares MSCI World ETF has a one year low of $97.44 and a one year high of $136.75.

