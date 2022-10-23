Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 258.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,374 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $318,670,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the first quarter valued at $317,854,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Alcoa during the first quarter valued at $213,821,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth $133,359,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 179.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,760,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,238,000 after buying an additional 1,130,137 shares during the last quarter.

AA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Alcoa from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $75.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alcoa currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.92.

Alcoa stock opened at $41.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.56. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 22.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.62%.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

